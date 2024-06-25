FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

