Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.08 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $834.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

