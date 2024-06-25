NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.