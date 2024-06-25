Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $520.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $492.47.

SAIA opened at $467.05 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $313.53 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.73.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

