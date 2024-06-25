XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.