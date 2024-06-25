Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,000.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,592.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,407.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,289.75. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,851.62.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,251,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 615,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,265,000 after acquiring an additional 367,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 24,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

