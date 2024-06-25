CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

