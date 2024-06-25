TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.81 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.