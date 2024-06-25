TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.81 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
