StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
NYSE:ISDR opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
