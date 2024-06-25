StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Issuer Direct

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 563,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,060 shares of company stock valued at $987,191. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.