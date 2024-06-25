Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.53. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

