Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

SIX stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

