Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE:ICD opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
