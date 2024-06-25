Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $125.85

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

TER stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

