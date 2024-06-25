Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $220.89

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

