Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $13.60

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $787.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

