Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE PK opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

