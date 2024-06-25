Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $280.17

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 83,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.