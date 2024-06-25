Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$13.25

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SES opened at C$11.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.81. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 and sold 173,125 shares valued at $2,018,144. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

