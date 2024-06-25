Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $42.86

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 511.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 165,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.