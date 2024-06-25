Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $21.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

