Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $331.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.11.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

CDNS stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

