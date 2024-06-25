Financial Review: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $66.71 million 2.45 -$8.19 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $17.45 million 57.23 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -5.54

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innate Pharma and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 382.67%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 90.56%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.12% -55.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.