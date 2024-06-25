Comparing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -140.44% -88.35% Arcellx -38.39% -13.11% -7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioAtla and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Arcellx has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Arcellx.

BioAtla has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 300.27 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.63 Arcellx $131.66 million 22.78 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -54.44

Arcellx has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcellx beats BioAtla on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company's preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

