Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head to Head Analysis

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -4.00 Compugen $33.46 million 4.84 -$18.75 million ($0.19) -9.84

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.90%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Risk & Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.58% -56.15% Compugen N/A -27.75% -17.57%

Summary

Compugen beats Jasper Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics



Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Compugen



Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

