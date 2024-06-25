Financial Contrast: Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.89% 24.32% 3.26% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $70.83 billion 1.66 $4.10 billion $1.34 27.72 Shangri-La Asia $2.14 billion 1.16 $184.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Airbus and Shangri-La Asia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airbus and Shangri-La Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Airbus pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Shangri-La Asia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus



Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Shangri-La Asia



Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

