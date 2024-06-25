Reviewing Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gogo has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 38.61% 229.65% 10.80% Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gogo and Slam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 67.95%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Slam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogo and Slam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $397.58 million 2.91 $145.68 million $1.17 7.79 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million $0.11 101.00

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Slam. Gogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogo beats Slam on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

