Analyzing Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $3.15 million 6.79 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion $3.00 billion N/A $6.16 million $0.05 14.00

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -474.39% -58.43% -52.84% Iochpe-Maxion 0.67% 2.31% 0.66%

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats Envirotech Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

