AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.22. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,362.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $270,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

