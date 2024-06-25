Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

