COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
