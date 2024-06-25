COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $2,721,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $3,399,000.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

