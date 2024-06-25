Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Insider Buying and Selling

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$308,226.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$308,226.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.