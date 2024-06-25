Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

RLAY stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $915.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $320,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.