Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of JXN opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

