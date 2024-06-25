Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

