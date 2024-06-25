The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

First Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $760.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

