Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

