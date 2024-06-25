Lindsay (LNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lindsay

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.