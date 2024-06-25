Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

