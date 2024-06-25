Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 113.75% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

