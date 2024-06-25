Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

