McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MKC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

