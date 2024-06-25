Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinstripes Stock Performance
PNST opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Pinstripes has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
