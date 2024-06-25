Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Acuity Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $14.75-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.750-15.500 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AYI opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

