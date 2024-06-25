StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

