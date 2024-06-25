Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

