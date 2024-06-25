Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
