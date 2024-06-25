Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

