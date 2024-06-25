StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx
Relx Trading Up 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.