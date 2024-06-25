StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

