Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 632,497 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amarin by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 394,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Amarin by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

