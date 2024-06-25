Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

